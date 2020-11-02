6,500 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,022,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,501,000 after acquiring an additional 521,200 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.59. 866,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,237,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $11,871,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,004,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,635 shares of company stock worth $30,798,346 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

