75,000 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,493,000. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.4% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Walmart by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 517.6% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Walmart by 26.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 460,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,173,000 after purchasing an additional 96,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $127,866,887 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.47. The stock had a trading volume of 115,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,361,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.84. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $393.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

