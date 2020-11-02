AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Voit & Company LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Voit & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 4.3% of Voit & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $86.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.