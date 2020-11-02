Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the September 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.89.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACST. Aegis downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acasti Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

