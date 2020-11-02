Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Accenture by 20.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Accenture by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 48.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.73. The company had a trading volume of 56,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,752. The company has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.83 and its 200 day moving average is $213.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $249,614.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,762 shares of company stock worth $8,427,740 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

