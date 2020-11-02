Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $97.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $106.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,226,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,693 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total transaction of $438,889.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,590 shares of company stock valued at $48,266,516. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 8.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 39.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.