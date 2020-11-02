Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 191.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37.3% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $270,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total transaction of $4,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,376 shares of company stock worth $17,804,418. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $452.36. 27,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.13. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

