Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,998 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 3.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 6,598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after buying an additional 2,727,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after buying an additional 799,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Adobe by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after buying an additional 765,634 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,565,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $448.10. 49,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $485.50 and its 200 day moving average is $433.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total value of $4,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,376 shares of company stock valued at $17,804,418. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

