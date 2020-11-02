Adyen’s (ADYEN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADYEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €847.00 ($996.47).

