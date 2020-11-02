Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIR. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.50 ($54.71) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €76.50 ($90.00).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €62.59 ($73.64) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.28. Airbus SE has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

