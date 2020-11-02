Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Akamai reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 results driven by growth in Internet traffic and cloud security solutions. Rising instances of cyberattacks is boosting demand for the company’s application-layer firewall and bot management services. Consistent momentum in adoption of Bot Manager service, Secure Web Gateway, Page Integrity Manager and Enterprise Defender are expected to drive the top line. Akamai also raised guidance for 2020. However, management expects ban of 59 China-based apps in India to stay put for remainder of 2020 and anticipates the proposed ban (if put into action) on those apps in U.S. commencing from mid-November to have a negative impact on the fourth quarter revenues. Also, increasing bandwidth costs remain a major concern. Notably, Akamai’s shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on AKAM. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $95.12 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.04 and a 200-day moving average of $106.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,699 shares of company stock worth $1,634,576. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,841 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,196 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,433,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 476.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

