Alleghany (Y) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.96) per share for the quarter.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts expect Alleghany to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $39 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Y opened at $546.93 on Monday. Alleghany has a one year low of $426.87 and a one year high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.63 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $539.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on Y. ValuEngine lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $705.33.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

