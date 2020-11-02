Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Allied Motion Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Allied Motion Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.50.

AMOT opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $367.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.75. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $86.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

