Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALSN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,357. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 70.9% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 28,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 209.2% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 22.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 179,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 32,767 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

