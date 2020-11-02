Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Bp Plc

Bp Plc raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $80,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

GOOG traded up $35.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,656.31. The stock had a trading volume of 53,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,516.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,467.05. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

