Alta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,178 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 4.1% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $128,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $293.00. The stock had a trading volume of 54,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,378. The company has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.18.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

