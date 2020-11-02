Alta Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $30,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,791,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.59. 52,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,051,879. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.