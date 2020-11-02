Alta Capital Management LLC Has $62.83 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,516 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 2.0% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Zoetis worth $62,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190,066 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 130.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 379,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,623,000 after buying an additional 214,490 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 148.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 23.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,830 shares of company stock worth $5,540,621 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $4.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.91. 14,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,186. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.99 and its 200 day moving average is $146.13. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

