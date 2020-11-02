Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 6,484 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,216,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,377,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,724,000 after buying an additional 217,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,834,000 after buying an additional 366,197 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after buying an additional 1,372,685 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,303,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $182,412,000 after buying an additional 736,130 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $34.72. 27,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,916,718. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.10. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.