American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Raised by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,536,000 after purchasing an additional 60,486 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in American Tower by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in American Tower by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $229.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.06. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.99%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

