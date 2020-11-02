AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Position Lessened by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,886 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of ABC opened at $96.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $106.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

