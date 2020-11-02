Analyzing Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) & Signature Eyewear (NYSE:SEYE)

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) and Signature Eyewear (OTCMKTS:SEYE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Eyewear has a beta of 91.24, meaning that its share price is 9,024% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cooper Companies and Signature Eyewear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper Companies 0 4 8 0 2.67 Signature Eyewear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cooper Companies presently has a consensus target price of $339.92, indicating a potential upside of 4.76%. Given Cooper Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cooper Companies is more favorable than Signature Eyewear.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper Companies and Signature Eyewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper Companies 11.40% 13.19% 7.46% Signature Eyewear N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Cooper Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cooper Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of Signature Eyewear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cooper Companies and Signature Eyewear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper Companies $2.65 billion 6.52 $466.70 million $12.35 26.27 Signature Eyewear N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Signature Eyewear.

Summary

Cooper Companies beats Signature Eyewear on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia. It also provides range of products and services focusing on women, babies, and families, including medical devices, fertility, genomics, and diagnostics and contraception for hospitals and surgical centers, obstetricians' and gynecologists' (ob/gyns) medical offices, and fertility clinics. In addition, the company offers carrier preimplantation genetic screening, preimplantation genetic diagnosis, and screening used in IVF process; micro pipettes; IVF medical devices and systems; and PARAGARD, a contraceptive option. It markets its products under Biofinity, clarity 1day, MyDay, and Proclear 1 Day brand name through a network of field sales representatives, independent agents, and distributors. The Cooper Companies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Signature Eyewear Company Profile

Signature Eyewear, Inc. operates as an eyewear company worldwide. The company also offers sunwear products. It offers its products under the Bobby Jones, Carmen Marc Valvo, Cutter & Buck, Dakota Smith, Hart Schaffner Marx, Hickey Freeman, Laura Ashley, Laura Ashley Girls, Michael Stars, Rough Justice, Y-Sport, and Calligraphy brands. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Inglewood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.