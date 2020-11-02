Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

ARNC stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. Arconic has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,205,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,795,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1,978.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 571,134 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

