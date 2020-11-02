Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARCT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 3.06. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.49.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $428,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,072,000 after purchasing an additional 577,007 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 23,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

