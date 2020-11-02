Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,928,095,000 after purchasing an additional 150,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,984,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,582,000 after purchasing an additional 95,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,982,000 after purchasing an additional 140,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,947,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,018,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,248,000 after purchasing an additional 90,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $132.88 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.