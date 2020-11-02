Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys 1,250 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,745 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 150.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP opened at $93.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average of $96.86. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

