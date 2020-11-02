Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys 295 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.94.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 19,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.03, for a total value of $5,379,403.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,800.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 736,209 shares of company stock valued at $176,192,013. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $233.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.