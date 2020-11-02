Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,983 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,298 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 0 shares of company stock worth $0 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

MS stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

