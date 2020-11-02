Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 2.1% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $220.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.17 and a 200-day moving average of $239.20. The company has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 98.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho cut their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.58.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

