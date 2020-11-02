Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,128 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after buying an additional 8,195,290 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,032,000 after purchasing an additional 712,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 46.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,654,000 after purchasing an additional 457,590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3,203.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 462,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,319,000 after purchasing an additional 448,059 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 404,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,621. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS opened at $161.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.99 and a 200-day moving average of $146.13. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

