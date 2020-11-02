Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases 4,175 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $602,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,845 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $87.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average of $79.62. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

