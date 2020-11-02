Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE opened at $227.63 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $243.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.04 and a 200-day moving average of $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.14.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

