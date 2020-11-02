Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Downgraded by Truist

Truist downgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $185.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $162.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $196.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.00.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $191.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -133.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.03 and its 200 day moving average is $178.08. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $216.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $60,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Atlassian by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 22.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

