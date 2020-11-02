Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $165.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.38.

ADP opened at $157.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

