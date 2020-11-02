Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.47.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $300,395,567.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $498,977,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,133,804 shares of company stock worth $803,085,809 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

