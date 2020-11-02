Ball Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,402 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 320% compared to the typical volume of 1,524 call options.

BLL stock traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $90.53. The company had a trading volume of 34,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,062. Ball has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $93.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.08.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

