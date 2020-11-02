Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ BFC opened at $64.01 on Thursday. Bank First has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.67%.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

