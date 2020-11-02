Barclays Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €134.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTX. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €142.69 ($167.87).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €146.55 ($172.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €151.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1-year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1-year high of €289.30 ($340.35).

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

