Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BFSA opened at €35.30 ($41.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.64. Befesa S.A. has a 12 month low of €22.75 ($26.76) and a 12 month high of €38.70 ($45.53). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.65.

Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) Company Profile

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

