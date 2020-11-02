Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDRFY. Nord/LB downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

