BidaskClub Downgrades T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.92.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $126.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.94.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,615,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 88,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 384,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,275,000 after buying an additional 129,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 77,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,939,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

