BidaskClub Lowers Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 59.19% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $165,004.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,943.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,243,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares during the period.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

