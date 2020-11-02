Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLKB. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.98, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.49%. Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.