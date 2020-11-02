BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 40.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,433,521,000 after buying an additional 1,731,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 57.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,421,000 after acquiring an additional 577,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.42.

NYSE:BLK traded up $16.39 on Monday, reaching $615.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,091. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $588.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $666.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

