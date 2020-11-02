Bokf Na Acquires 1,152 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.8% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $356.78. 21,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,365. The firm has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.