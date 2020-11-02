Bokf Na Acquires 6,917 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 91.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after buying an additional 1,701,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,493,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,252,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,072,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

CCI stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.04. 17,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,798. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.