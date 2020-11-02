Bokf Na Acquires 719 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,908 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $3.83 on Monday, hitting $331.45. The company had a trading volume of 134,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,076. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.28.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

