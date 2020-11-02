Bokf Na Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.27. 77,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,023. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.