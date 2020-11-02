Bokf Na Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,954,000 after buying an additional 2,155,011 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,996.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 518,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,968,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,683,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,296.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 223,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,299,000 after acquiring an additional 219,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,098.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 219,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 201,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.02. 1,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,853. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $187.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.11.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

