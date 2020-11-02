Bokf Na Cuts Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,879 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $14,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 440.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 930.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 88,008 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter.

PFF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 44,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,700. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

